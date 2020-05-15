MTBC (MTBC) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on MTBC (MTBC), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.4% and a 33.5% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 190.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.