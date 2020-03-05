M&T Bank (MTB) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank (MTB) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&T Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.70.

Based on M&T Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $490 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $543 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTB in relation to earlier this year.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.