M&T Bank (MTB) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on M&T Bank (MTB), with a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&T Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $173.45, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $185.00 price target.

M&T Bank’s market cap is currently $22.16B and has a P/E ratio of 12.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Denis Salamone, a Director at MTB sold 15,755 shares for a total of $2,638,963.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust NA. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfo