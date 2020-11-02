MSG Networks (MSGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on MSG Networks (MSGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.94, close to its 52-week low of $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 48.1% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MSG Networks with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.54 and a one-year low of $8.52. Currently, MSG Networks has an average volume of 467.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSGN in relation to earlier this year.

MSG Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution. It operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. The company was founded on July 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.