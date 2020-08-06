MSG Networks (MSGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report issued on July 29, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on MSG Networks (MSGN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.80, close to its 52-week low of $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.5% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

MSG Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MSG Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185 million and net profit of $46.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a net profit of $54.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MSG Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution. It operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. The company was founded on July 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.