MSCI (MSCI) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on MSCI (MSCI) yesterday and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $258.49, close to its 52-week high of $267.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSCI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.00.

MSCI’s market cap is currently $21.9B and has a P/E ratio of 37.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -148.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSCI in relation to earlier this year.

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.