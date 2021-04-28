MSCI (MSCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on MSCI (MSCI) today and set a price target of $473.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $484.03, close to its 52-week high of $490.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Solutions, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

MSCI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $498.50, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on MSCI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $444 million and net profit of $156 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $407 million and had a net profit of $123 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSCI in relation to earlier this year.

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Its offerings include indexes, Environmental, Social and Governance research and ratings, portfolio construction and risk management products and services, and real estate research, reporting and benchmarking.