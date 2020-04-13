MSC Industrial (MSM) Receives a Hold from Stephens

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on MSC Industrial (MSM), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.9% and a 29.6% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fastenal Company, WW Grainger, and MRC Global.

MSC Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.20, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on MSC Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $786 million and net profit of $55.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $823 million and had a net profit of $68.42 million.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.