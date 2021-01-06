MSC Industrial (MSM) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on MSC Industrial (MSM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.32, close to its 52-week high of $87.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSC Industrial is a Hold with an average price target of $84.25, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on MSC Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $748 million and net profit of $52.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $843 million and had a net profit of $66.61 million.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.