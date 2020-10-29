MRC Global (MRC) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Buy rating on MRC Global (MRC) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 20.7% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Schlumberger.

MRC Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.40, an 84.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on MRC Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $602 million and GAAP net loss of $281 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $984 million and had a net profit of $24 million.

MRC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.