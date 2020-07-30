MRC Global (MRC) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Douglas Becker from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on MRC Global (MRC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and Halliburton.

MRC Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.63.

Based on MRC Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $794 million and net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $970 million and had a net profit of $18 million.

MRC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.