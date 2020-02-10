MPLX (MPLX) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Credit Suisse

MPLX (MPLX) received a Hold rating and a $25.00 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.00, close to its 52-week low of $22.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Hess Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.14, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on MPLX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion and GAAP net loss of $581 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $434 million.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments.

