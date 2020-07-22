MPLX (MPLX) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Buy rating on MPLX (MPLX) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Blum covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $23.00 average price target, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on MPLX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.72 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 billion and had a net profit of $503 million.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Storage segment includes transportation and storage of crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products. The Gathering and Processing segment engages in gathering and processing of natural gas. The company was founded in March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.