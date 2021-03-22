MPLX (MPLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on MPLX (MPLX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.99, close to its 52-week high of $26.73.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.50.

Based on MPLX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and net profit of $691 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $581 million.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Storage segment includes transportation and storage of crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products. The Gathering and Processing segment engages in gathering and processing of natural gas. The company was founded in March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

