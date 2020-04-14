MPLX (MPLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Buy rating on MPLX (MPLX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $23.63 average price target, representing an 88.0% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MPLX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $581 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $434 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Storage segment includes transportation and storage of crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products. The Gathering and Processing segment engages in gathering and processing of natural gas. The company was founded in March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.