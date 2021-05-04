MPLX (MPLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to MPLX (MPLX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $29.25 average price target.

MPLX’s market cap is currently $28.33B and has a P/E ratio of -34.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.46.

MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership which owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets in the United States. The company provides a wide range of midstream energy services, including the storage, processing, and transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, and other hydrocarbon-based products.

