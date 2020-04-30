MPLX (MPLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on MPLX (MPLX) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $23.73 average price target, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on MPLX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $581 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $434 million.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Storage segment includes transportation and storage of crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products. The Gathering and Processing segment engages in gathering and processing of natural gas. The company was founded in March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.