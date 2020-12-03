MP Materials (MP) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

MP Materials (MP) received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -27.6% and a 25.1% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MP Materials with a $25.00 average price target, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MP in relation to earlier this year.

