Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 61.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.58.

Motus Gi Holdings’ market cap is currently $59.05M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOTS in relation to earlier this year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.