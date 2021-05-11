Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.01, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.31, an 117.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Motus Gi Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36K and GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.94 million.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.