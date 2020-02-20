Motorola Solutions (MSI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Raymond James gave Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Brian Yun maintained a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.37, close to its 52-week high of $186.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Yun is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Yun covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Netgear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorola Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $204.00, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

Motorola Solutions’ market cap is currently $31.89B and has a P/E ratio of 37.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -45.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSI in relation to earlier this year.

