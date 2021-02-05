Motorola Solutions (MSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI) yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.21, close to its 52-week high of $187.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Arrow Electronics.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.25.

Based on Motorola Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion and net profit of $205 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 billion and had a net profit of $267 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSI in relation to earlier this year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration. The Products segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software. The System Integration segment primary costumers are government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers who operate private communications networks and video solutions typically managing a mobile workforce. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.