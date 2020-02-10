Motorola Solutions (MSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on February 7, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI), with a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.46, close to its 52-week high of $185.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Ubiquiti Networks.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.75, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

Based on Motorola Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and net profit of $244 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.25 billion and had a net profit of $423 million.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the Products and Systems Integration. The Products segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software.