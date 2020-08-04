Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Park-Ohio Holdings, The ExOne Company, and S&W Seed Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorcar Parts Of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Motorcar Parts Of America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and GAAP net loss of $8.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.