Mosaic Co (MOS) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.02, close to its 52-week low of $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

Mosaic Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.20, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.91 and a one-year low of $17.36. Currently, Mosaic Co has an average volume of 4.23M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

Read More on MOS: