Mosaic Co (MOS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 15, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mosaic Co (MOS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, NexGen Energy, and Nutrien.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $20.40 average price target, a 102.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.61 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Mosaic Co has an average volume of 5.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOS in relation to earlier this year.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes.