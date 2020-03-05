Morphic Holding (MORF) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding (MORF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Morphic Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.50 and a one-year low of $12.03. Currently, Morphic Holding has an average volume of 100.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.