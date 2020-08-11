Morneau Shepell (MSIXF) Gets a Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Hold rating on Morneau Shepell (MSIXF) yesterday and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Morneau Shepell with a $26.16 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.56 and a one-year low of $20.25. Currently, Morneau Shepell has an average volume of 667.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSIXF in relation to earlier this year.

Morneau Shepell, Inc. engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau Sr in 1966 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.