Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF), with a price target of C$221.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.44, close to its 52-week high of $153.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 74.6% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Brookfield Property Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morguard (OTC) is a Hold with an average price target of $165.92.

Based on Morguard (OTC)’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $893.5K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $35.77 million.

Morguard Corp. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, Industrial and Hotel.