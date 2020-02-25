Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Neil Downey maintained a Hold rating on Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF) on February 21 and set a price target of C$223.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.25, equals to its 52-week high of $154.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Brookfield Property Partners.

Morguard (OTC) has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.65.

Based on Morguard (OTC)’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $64.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61.25 million.

Morguard Corp. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, Industrial and Hotel.