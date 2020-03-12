Morgan Stanley’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Duke Energy (DUK) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Energy with a $103.91 average price target, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $104.00 price target.

Duke Energy’s market cap is currently $66.69B and has a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables.