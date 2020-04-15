Morgan Stanley’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerpoint Energy with a $21.08 average price target, representing a 29.8% upside. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.17 and a one-year low of $11.58. Currently, Centerpoint Energy has an average volume of 7.98M.

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in seven states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.