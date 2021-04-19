Morgan Stanley Thinks Neurocrine’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.24, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $120.73 average price target, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $9.13B and has a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.