Morgan Stanley Thinks East West Bancorp’s Stock is Going to Recover

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on East West Bancorp (EWBC) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.43, close to its 52-week low of $22.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for East West Bancorp with a $37.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.98 and a one-year low of $22.55. Currently, East West Bancorp has an average volume of 1.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EWBC in relation to earlier this year.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits through commercial lending offices located in the U.S. and Greater China. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.