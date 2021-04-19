Morgan Stanley Thinks AlloVir’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on AlloVir (ALVR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.87, close to its 52-week low of $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AlloVir with a $49.50 average price target.

Based on AlloVir’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALVR in relation to earlier this year.

AlloVir Inc is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. It is developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat and prevent devastating viral diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR108, and others. The company’s product candidate, Viralym-M, is a multi-VST therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.