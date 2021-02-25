Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Sell rating on Urban Edge Properties (UE) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.39, close to its 52-week high of $18.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equity Residential, Invitation Homes, and American Assets.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Edge Properties with a $14.25 average price target.

Urban Edge Properties’ market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.