Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for State Street (STT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Sell rating on State Street (STT) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on State Street is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.42.

Based on State Street’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.32 billion and net profit of $704 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.1 billion and had a net profit of $440 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STT in relation to earlier this year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management.

