Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.36, close to its 52-week low of $78.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Pinnacle West Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $100.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.51 and a one-year low of $78.17. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co.