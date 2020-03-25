Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for IHS Markit (INFO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Sell rating on IHS Markit (INFO) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

IHS Markit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.64.

Based on IHS Markit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $81.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INFO in relation to earlier this year.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. Its products are used by aerospace, agriculture, automotive, chemicals, construction, financial services, government and non-government organizations, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.