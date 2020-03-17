Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Flowserve (FLS)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Flowserve (FLS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.98, close to its 52-week low of $20.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Hold with an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $54.16 and a one-year low of $20.58. Currently, Flowserve has an average volume of 981.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division.