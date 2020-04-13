Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for AutoNation (AN)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on AutoNation (AN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.8% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

AutoNation has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.75.

AutoNation’s market cap is currently $3.01B and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AN in relation to earlier this year.

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.