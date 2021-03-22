Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Antero Midstream (AM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained a Sell rating on Antero Midstream (AM) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.84, close to its 52-week high of $9.69.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Antero Midstream with a $8.17 average price target, representing a -8.6% downside. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $7.50 price target.

Antero Midstream’s market cap is currently $4.23B and has a P/E ratio of -35.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.27.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.