Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Williams Co (WMB)

In a report released today, Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Williams Co (WMB), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.08, close to its 52-week high of $24.69.

Williams Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.83.

Williams Co’s market cap is currently $27.86B and has a P/E ratio of 143.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.50.

The Williams Cos., Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint venture investments, and the midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing and transportation and deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation services. The Other segment comprises of corporate operations; olefins pipeline assets; and Canada assets. The company was founded by David Williams and Miller Williams in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.