Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.92, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Cadence Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valley National Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Valley National Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.79B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLY in relation to earlier this year.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and other adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management services including trust, asset management, insurance services, and asset-based lending support. The Commercial Lending segment refers to the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment is the investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks which focus on fixed rate securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment relates to income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Wayne, NJ.