Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Christine Brown- November 6, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.39 million and GAAP net loss of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.2 million.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

