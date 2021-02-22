Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.71, close to its 52-week high of $90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $88.30 average price target, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $631 million and net profit of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $650 million and had a net profit of $36.53 million.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.