Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Emanuele Musio maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) today and set a price target of CHF83.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Musio is ranked #6167 out of 6994 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.28.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 430.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSREF in relation to earlier this year.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.