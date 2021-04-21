Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Stride (LRN)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Goldstein from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Stride (LRN), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 100.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Management, and H&R Block.

Stride has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

Based on Stride’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $376 million and net profit of $24.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $258 million and had a net profit of $20.59 million.

K12, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 1999 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.