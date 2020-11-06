Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Republic Services (RSG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.13, close to its 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.00.

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $30.42B and has a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RSG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Donald Slager, the CEO and Director of RSG sold 65,914 shares for a total of $6,007,771.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.