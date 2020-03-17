Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Pentair (PNR)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Pentair (PNR), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.65, close to its 52-week low of $29.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Pentair has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Pentair’s market cap is currently $5.11B and has a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, BORIN MARK C, the EVP & CFO of PNR sold 33,501 shares for a total of $1,456,958.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.